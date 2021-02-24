RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on PBF Energy (PBF)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (PBF) on February 22 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for PBF Energy with a $9.36 average price target, implying a -34.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on PBF Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion and GAAP net loss of $298 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.3 billion and had a net profit of $53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.