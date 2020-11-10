RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $2.37, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 12.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.