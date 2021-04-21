RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Par Pacific Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

The company has a one-year high of $20.18 and a one-year low of $5.91. Currently, Par Pacific Holdings has an average volume of 503.4K.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.