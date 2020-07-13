RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OAS) yesterday and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Oasis Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.53, which is a -26.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.33 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Oasis Petroleum has an average volume of 48.05M.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production. The Midstream Services segment performs salt water gathering, disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing as well as crude oil gathering and transportation, and other midstream services for the oil and natural gas wells. The Well Services segment relates to the completion services for the oil and natural gas wells as well as the products sales and equipment rentals. The company was founded by Thomas B. Nusz and Taylor L. Reid on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.