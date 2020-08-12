RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Newmont Mining (NEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NEM) yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.74.

Newmont Mining’s market cap is currently $54.52B and has a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.