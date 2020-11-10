RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

In a report issued on November 5, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.86.

Ncs Multistage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Ncs Multistage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.31 million and GAAP net loss of $5.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.77 million and had a net profit of $3.62 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.