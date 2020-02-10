RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on National-Oilwell (NOV)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell (NOV) on February 7 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Baker Hughes Company, and US Silica Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National-Oilwell with a $27.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.09 and a one-year low of $18.05. Currently, National-Oilwell has an average volume of 2.75M.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business.