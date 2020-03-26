RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lennar (LEN)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Lennar (LEN) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lennar with a $51.00 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion and net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.87 billion and had a net profit of $240 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEN in relation to earlier this year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Financial Services segment focuses on the mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of homes and others. The Multifamily develops, constructs and manages property of multifamily rental. The Lennar Other segment involves in raising, investing, and managing third-party capital, originating, and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. The company was founded by Gene Fisher and Arnold Paul Rosen in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.