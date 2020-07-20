RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lennar (LEN)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Lennar (LEN) on July 17 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.60, close to its 52-week high of $71.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.88, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Seaport Global also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion and net profit of $517 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.56 billion and had a net profit of $421 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Financial Services segment focuses on the mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of homes and others. The Multifamily develops, constructs and manages property of multifamily rental. The Lennar Other segment involves in raising, investing, and managing third-party capital, originating, and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. The company was founded by Gene Fisher and Arnold Paul Rosen in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.