RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Gold Fields (GFI)

In a report released yesterday, James Bell CFA from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gold Fields (GFI), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.4% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and FRESNILLO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Fields with a $14.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gold Fields’ market cap is currently $11.45B and has a P/E ratio of 68.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.