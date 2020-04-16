RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released today, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.00, close to its 52-week high of $127.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.53, a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Franco Nev’s market cap is currently $23.25B and has a P/E ratio of 67.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.93.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.