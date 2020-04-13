RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Financial Bancorp with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.20 and a one-year low of $11.82. Currently, First Financial Bancorp has an average volume of 514K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FFBC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.