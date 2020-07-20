RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Eventbrite (EB)

In a report issued on July 15, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 1.98M.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.