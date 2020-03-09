RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report issued on March 6, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.92, close to its 52-week low of $72.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.00.

Based on Equity Residential’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $290 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $117 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Neithercut, a Director at EQR sold 29,640 shares for a total of $2,538,962.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.