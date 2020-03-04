RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) today and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $53.96 average price target, which is a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

Based on Dialog Semiconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $68.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $57.89 million.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.