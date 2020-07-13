RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Denbury Resources (DNR)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources (DNR), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Denbury Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.25.

Based on Denbury Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $241 million and net profit of $74.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.67 million.

Denbury Resources, Inc. engages in the exploitation, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.