RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on DaVita (DVA)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on DaVita (DVA) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

DaVita has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.75, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on DaVita’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and net profit of $245 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.82 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $150 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DVA in relation to earlier this year.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.