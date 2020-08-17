RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cineplex (CPXGF)

In a report issued on August 14, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cineplex with a $8.99 average price target.

Based on Cineplex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $283 million and GAAP net loss of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $365 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.35 million.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

