RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on CarGurus (CARG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on CarGurus (CARG) on November 6 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $31.00 average price target, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $40.91 and a one-year low of $14.25. Currently, CarGurus has an average volume of 1.42M.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.