RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Canadian Railway (CNI)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI) today and set a price target of C$109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $93.70 average price target, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $661 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $865 million.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network.