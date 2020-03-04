RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report issued on February 28, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brixmor Property (BRX), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brixmor Property with a $21.50 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Brixmor Property’s market cap is currently $5.4B and has a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.