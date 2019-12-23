RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Best Buy Co (BBY)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co (BBY) on December 19 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.73, close to its 52-week high of $89.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.94.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Best Buy Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and net profit of $293 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.59 billion and had a net profit of $277 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Lisa Caputo, a Director at BBY sold 10,000 shares for a total of $808,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment products, appliances and related services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.