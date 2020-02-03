RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Carrie Williams- February 3, 2020, 3:55 AM EDT

In a report issued on January 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Benefitfocus (BNFT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50, close to its 52-week low of $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Benefitfocus with a $36.75 average price target.

Based on Benefitfocus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.97 million.

Benefitfocus, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. It operates through the Employer and Carrier business segments.

