RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) on April 9 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 39.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $10.33 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $18.33 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, Apollo Investment Corp has an average volume of 998.7K.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.