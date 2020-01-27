RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Catie Powers- January 27, 2020, 5:30 AM EDT

In a report issued on January 24, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AnaptysBio with a $18.14 average price target.

Based on AnaptysBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.99 million.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies.

