RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report issued on November 30, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Advantage Oil & Gas has an average volume of 21.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAVVF in relation to earlier this year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.