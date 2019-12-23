RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report issued on December 20, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Denbury Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valero Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.70, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Valero Energy’s market cap is currently $39.12B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLO in relation to earlier this year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

