RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $30.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $15.03. Currently, Taylor Morrison has an average volume of 1.62M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.