RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released today, Kamran Hossain from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1469 out of 6832 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.15, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 1,413.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.