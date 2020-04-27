RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report issued on April 23, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $18.92 average price target, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stitch Fix’s market cap is currently $1.68B and has a P/E ratio of 65.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on SFIX: