RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD) on May 14 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Health Catalyst, and GoodRx Holdings.

SOC Telemed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

