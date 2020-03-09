RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) on March 5 and set a price target of $15.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 35.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and Centamin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sibanye Stillwater is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $7.48. Currently, Sibanye Stillwater has an average volume of 4.69M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.