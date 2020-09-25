RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), with a price target of $14.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group, Anglogold Ashanti, and Anglo American.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sibanye Stillwater.

Sibanye Stillwater’s market cap is currently $8.2B and has a P/E ratio of 537.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.