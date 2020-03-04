RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Realpage (RP)

In a report issued on February 28, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Realpage (RP), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Realpage with a $69.00 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.92 and a one-year low of $51.65. Currently, Realpage has an average volume of 502.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Peter Gyenes, a Director at RP bought 60,000 shares for a total of $450,000.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.