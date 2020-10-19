RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report issued on October 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.96.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 346.9K.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.