RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.04, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $126.43, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $136.3B and has a P/E ratio of 54.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.26.

