RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pretium Resources.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.45, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $404 million and net profit of $21.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a GAAP net loss of $63.81 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.