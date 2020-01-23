RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Oneok (OKE)

In a report issued on January 21, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oneok (OKE), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.76, close to its 52-week high of $77.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oneok with a $77.20 average price target, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oneok’s market cap is currently $31.23B and has a P/E ratio of 25.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Read More on OKE: