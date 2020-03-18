RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.00, close to its 52-week low of $38.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.43, representing a 55.7% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.03 and a one-year low of $38.43. Currently, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has an average volume of 1.56M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More on OLLI: