RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report issued on February 21, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix (NTNX), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $39.23 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.67 and a one-year low of $17.74. Currently, Nutanix has an average volume of 2.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.