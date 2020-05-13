RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Buy rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) today and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

National Bank of Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.96.

Based on National Bank of Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion and net profit of $594 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.79 billion and had a net profit of $536 million.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain non-recurring items, and unallocated portion of corporate services. The company was founded on May 4, 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.