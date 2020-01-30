RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on MPLX (MPLX)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on MPLX (MPLX) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.56, close to its 52-week low of $22.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.78, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

MPLX’s market cap is currently $24.93B and has a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments.

