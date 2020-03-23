RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.14, close to its 52-week low of $50.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.50, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.52 and a one-year low of $50.06. Currently, Monster Beverage has an average volume of 3.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Benjamin Polk, a Director at MNST sold 13,002 shares for a total of $840,579.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.