RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Matador Resources (MTDR)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources (MTDR) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Matador Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 51.0% upside. In a report issued on January 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Matador Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream.