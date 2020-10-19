RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Matador Resources (MTDR)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources (MTDR) on October 16 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matador Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.08.

Based on Matador Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.12 million and GAAP net loss of $353 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $220 million and had a net profit of $36.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTDR in relation to earlier this year.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream. The Exploration & Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and is currently focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Midstream segment conducts midstream operations in support of the company’s exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.