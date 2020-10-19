RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) on October 15 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.94, close to its 52-week high of $120.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marsh & Mclennan Companies with a $123.25 average price target.

Based on Marsh & Mclennan Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.19 billion and net profit of $572 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.35 billion and had a net profit of $332 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMC in relation to earlier this year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.