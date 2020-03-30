RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lendingtree (TREE)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree (TREE) on March 26 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.18, close to its 52-week low of $156.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 50.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $359.57, an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $350.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $434.95 and a one-year low of $156.58. Currently, Lendingtree has an average volume of 152.3K.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

