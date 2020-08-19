RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Interfor (IFSPF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Interfor (IFSPF) today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Interfor with a $16.27 average price target, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.50 price target.

Based on Interfor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $480 million and net profit of $6.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $481 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IFSPF in relation to earlier this year.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.