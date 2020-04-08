RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Installed Building Products (IBP)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Installed Building Products is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.25, representing a 42.8% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Installed Building Products’ market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.