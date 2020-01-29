RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA) today and set a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.50, close to its 52-week high of $150.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.08, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.52 billion and net profit of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.06 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded on November 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

